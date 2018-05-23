With the arrival of spring, herbaceous perennials have popped up throughout the landscape! However, as you tour the garden in early spring you may notice that certain perennials are noticeably absent. Don’t worry. Several perennials are tardy every year. These perennials require several weeks of warm soils and air temperatures before they begin to grow in spring. Sometimes they do not emerge from the soil until June!

This means the gardener must be patient and wait until mid-June on these late emerging perennials. Don’t remove them or plant other perennials in the same site until you are sure they are not coming back. Mark their locations in the garden so you know where they are located and wait. Your patience will most likely be rewarded with an attractive flower display in late summer.



Balloon flower



Common Name Scientific Name

Balloon flower Platycodon grandiflorus

Black-eyed Susan Rudbeckia fulgida

Blue spirea Caryopteris x clandonensis

Butterfly weed Asclepias tuberosa

Culver’s root Veronicastrum virginicum

Hardy hibiscus Hibiscus hybrids

Indian pink Spigelia marilandica

Joe-pye weed Eutrochium purpureum

Leadwort Ceratostigma plumbaginoides

Maiden grass Miscanthus sinensis

Monbretia Crocosmia x crocosmiiflora

Red-hot poker Kniphofia uvaria

Russian sage Perovskia atriplicifolia

Swamp milkweed Asclepias incarnata

Whirling butterflies Gaura lindheimeri



Maiden grass





Swamp milkweed





Hardy hibiscus

