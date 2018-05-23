Late Emerging Perennials

By Cindy Haynes

With the arrival of spring, herbaceous perennials have popped up throughout the landscape!  However, as you tour the garden in early spring you may notice that certain perennials are noticeably absent.  Don’t worry.  Several perennials are tardy every year. These perennials require several weeks of warm soils and air temperatures before they begin to grow in spring.  Sometimes they do not emerge from the soil until June! 

This means the gardener must be patient and wait until mid-June on these late emerging perennials.  Don’t remove them or plant other perennials in the same site until you are sure they are not coming back.  Mark their locations in the garden so you know where they are located and wait.  Your patience will most likely be rewarded with an attractive flower display in late summer.

Balloon flower
Balloon flower 

Common Name                                             Scientific Name

Balloon flower                                                Platycodon grandiflorus

Black-eyed Susan                                         Rudbeckia fulgida

Blue spirea                                                    Caryopteris x clandonensis

Butterfly weed                                               Asclepias tuberosa

Culver’s root                                                 Veronicastrum virginicum

Hardy hibiscus                                              Hibiscus hybrids

Indian pink                                                    Spigelia marilandica

Joe-pye weed                                               Eutrochium purpureum

Leadwort                                                      Ceratostigma plumbaginoides

Maiden grass                                               Miscanthus sinensis

Monbretia                                                     Crocosmia x crocosmiiflora

Red-hot poker                                              Kniphofia uvaria

Russian sage                                               Perovskia atriplicifolia

Swamp milkweed                                         Asclepias incarnata

Whirling butterflies                                       Gaura lindheimeri


Maiden grass 

Swamp milkweed
Swamp milkweed

Hardy hibiscus
Hardy hibiscus

Butterfly weed
Butterfly weed

Cindy Haynes