Yard and Garden News – Tomatoes and Asparagus

Growing Tomatoes. Tomatoes can be bite-sized cherry tomatoes or giant beefsteak varieties ranging in color from red to yellow, orange and pink. Learn more about home-grown tomatoes in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 11, 2018.

Establish an Asparagus Patch. Where, when, and what varieties of asparagus to plant are important concerns for a productive and enjoyable asparagus patch that will last 15 to 20 years. Learn more about asparagus planting in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 4, 2018.

Read about Harvesting Asparagus in the March 30, 2018 Horticulture and Home Pest News.