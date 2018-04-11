Yard and Garden News – Tomatoes and Asparagus

News Article
By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

Growing Tomatoes.  Tomatoes can be bite-sized cherry tomatoes or giant beefsteak varieties ranging in color from red to yellow, orange and pink.  Learn more about home-grown tomatoes in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 11, 2018.

Establish an Asparagus Patch.  Where, when, and what varieties of asparagus to plant are important concerns for a productive and enjoyable asparagus patch that will last 15 to 20 years.  Learn more about asparagus planting in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 4, 2018.

Read about Harvesting Asparagus in the March 30, 2018 Horticulture and Home Pest News.

April 13, 2018
Vegetables
asparagus harvest
growing asparagus
asparagus
planting tomatoes
tomato varieties
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

