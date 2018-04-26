Yard and Garden News – Geraniums and Peppers

Growing Geraniums

Garden geraniums are popular flowering plants for beds, borders, containers, hanging baskets and window boxes. Geraniums are easy to grow and provide color in the garden from May to frost. Learn more about geraniums including types to grow in the home garden, when and where to plant, and required maintenance in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 26, 2018.

How to Grow Hot and Sweet Peppers

Hot enough for you?? Read more about growing green peppers or bell peppers and hot peppers as a warm season crop in your home garden in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 18, 2018.