Worker Protection Greenhouse Videos Available

The Worker Protection Standard (WPS) is a federal regulation issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and enforced, in Iowa, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS). The WPS applies whenever a pesticide is used in the production of agricultural plants that has an “Agricultural Use Requirements” section on the product label. The rule protects primarily workers (people employed to perform work activities related to the production of agricultural plants) and pesticide handlers (people employed to mix, load, or apply pesticides for use on agricultural establishments in the production of agricultural plants).

Two EPA-approved videos are now available for use by employers to meet annual training requirements for greenhouse workers and pesticide handlers. The videos, developed by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, are available in English and Spanish.

Safety in the Greenhouse: Understanding and Applying the Worker Protection Standard for greenhouse workers:

To download, right-click on "link" and save the file.

Safety in the Greenhouse: Understanding and Applying the Worker Protection Standard

To download, right-click on "link" and save the file.

These and other WPS training materials can be found on the Pesticide Educational Resources Collaborative (PERC) website at http://pesticideresources.org.