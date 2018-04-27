Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – April 27, 2018

News Article
The following are highlights and updates about samples and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.
The following are plant diseases and insect damage highlights of last month's sample submissions from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals.
|Plant
|Pest/Problem type
|Diagnosis (link to encyclopedia article)
|Broadleaf trees
|Scarlet Oak
|Insect damage
|Woodborer activity in dead limb
|Coniferous trees
|Arborvitae
|
Pathogens
|Phyllosticta needle blight
|
Eastern White Pine
|
|
Suspected winter injury
|Scots Pine
|Insect damage
|Pine tortoise scale
|
Perennials
and Annuals
|
Mandevilla
|
Pathogens
|
Phytophthora crown rot and shoot blight
|Million Bells
|
Pathogens
|Geranium
|Abiotics
|Suspected abiotic disorder
|Vegetables
|
Tomato
|
Pathogens
|
Gray Mold -Botrytis Stem canker
|Tomato
|Abiotics
|Suspected injury
|Green Bean
|Pathogens, Insect damage
|Thrips, Twospotted spider mites
|Tomato
|Abiotics
|Suspected nutrient imbalance
Identification summary:
|Service
|Pest Category
|Identification
|Insect ID
|Arthropods
|Bed bug
|Insect ID
|Arthropods
|Multicolored Asian lady beetle
|Plant ID
|Plants/Weeds
|Insufficient sample
|Plant ID
|Plants/Weeds
|Common Chickweed
|Plant ID
|Plants/Weeds
|European black alder
Issue: