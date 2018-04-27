Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – April 27, 2018

By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca and Laura Jesse Iles, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic

The following are highlights and updates about samples and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.

The following are plant diseases and insect damage highlights of last month's sample submissions from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals.  

Plant Plant Pest/Problem type Diagnosis (link to encyclopedia article)
Broadleaf trees Scarlet Oak Insect damage Woodborer activity in dead limb
Coniferous trees Arborvitae

Pathogens

 Phyllosticta needle blight

Eastern White Pine

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abiotics 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Suspected winter injury


 Winter injury symptoms
Scots Pine Insect damage Pine tortoise scale

Perennials

and Annuals

Mandevilla

 

 

Pathogens


watermold (Phytophthora) structures

 

Phytophthora crown rot and shoot blight


Crown rot symptoms (discolored areas)

 
Million Bells

Pathogens

Powdery mildew
Geranium Abiotics Suspected abiotic disorder
Vegetables

Tomato

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pathogens


Botrytis fungal structures

Gray Mold -Botrytis Stem canker


Gray mold canker signs in tomato stem 
Tomato Abiotics Suspected injury
Green Bean Pathogens, Insect damage Thrips, Twospotted spider mites
Tomato Abiotics Suspected nutrient imbalance

 

Identification summary:

Service Pest Category Identification 
Insect ID  Arthropods Bed bug
Insect ID  Arthropods Multicolored Asian lady beetle
Plant ID  Plants/Weeds Insufficient sample
Plant ID  Plants/Weeds Common Chickweed
Plant ID  Plants/Weeds European black alder
April 27, 2018
Garden problems and pests
Plant Diseases
Horticulture
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
PIDC graymold watermold winter injury
Lina Rodriguez Salamanca; Laura Jesse Iles