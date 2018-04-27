Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic On The Move

As you read this the specialists and staff in the ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic are packing their microscopes, reference books, Sharpie markers and assorted diagnostic supplies for the grand move to their new location.

Finally.

The move to the new building that was scheduled for Spring Break (March 12-16, 2018) was delayed but is now ready to happen. The official moving date is May 1, but small items are already being carted one block north to the newly built Advanced Teaching and Research Building (ATRB) on the corner of Stange Road and Pammel Drive (next to the Horse Barns!).

New address: 2445 ATRB, 2213 Pammel Dr., Iowa State University, Ames IA 50011

New Clinic forms and additional information will come shortly after we are settled in the new location. Things may be a little chaotic until then so please be patient. And stay tuned!