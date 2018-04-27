Master Gardener News

Plant Sales!

You can find good plants for your garden and excellent advice on how to select and care for them at your local Master Gardener plant sale. Fourteen plant sales are already listed with more to be added. See the Master Gardener Plant Sale list on the Iowa Master Gardner website.

Summer Webcasts

The Iowa Master Gardener program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a trio of Growing Season webcasts this summer. Master Gardeners will gain educational hours while learning about insects, tree care, organic vegetables, composting and growing roses. The two-hour webcasts will be shown at ISU Extension and Outreach county offices. Contact a county office for dates and times. The webcasts are free of charge and open to anyone who may be interested.

Topics:

Insect Update and Tree Care

Local Bees and Organic Vegetables

Compost 101 and Growing Roses

More details are available in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from April 27, 2018.