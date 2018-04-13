Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Taylor and Carroll Counties

Emerald ash borer (EAB has been discovered for the first time in Taylor and Carroll Counties. EAB has now been detected in 57 Iowa counties since first being found in Iowa in 2010.

The discovery in Taylor County was in the town of Clearfield and the Carroll County site was in a rural area west of Carroll. In both instances a tree service alerted the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship after recognizing potentially EAB infested ash trees. The presence of EAB was confirmed after insect specimens were collected at both sites.

Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from April 13, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.