Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Marshall and Tama Counties

News Article
By Donald Lewis, Department of Entomology

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in Marshall and Tama Counties, Iowa following discovery of EAB symptoms in ash trees in a rural area north of Le Grand.  Further investigation by authorities resulted in the collection of EAB larvae from both sides of the county line. See map inset, below.

There are now 55 counties in Iowa confirmed with the presence of EAB.  Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from March 28, 2018.  The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.

Map of Iowa showing current distribution of confirmed EAB infestations
Confirmed distribution of emerald ash borer in Iowa as of March 30, 2018. Brown circles indicate a 15-mile radius around confirmed discoveries of EAB. 

Woodland ash trees showing extensive &quot;flecking&quot; by woodpeckers searching for EAB larvae in infested trees.
Light areas on ash tree trunks are woodpecker flecking, areas where woodpeckers have picked off the outer bark while searching for high numbers of  EAB larvae inside the trees.  The large white area on the center tree is where bark was removed to collect EAB larvae for confirmation.

Issue: 
March 30, 2018
Category: 
Insects
Tags: 
emerald ash borer
emerald ash borer map
Authors: 

Donald Lewis