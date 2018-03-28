Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Marshall and Tama Counties

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in Marshall and Tama Counties, Iowa following discovery of EAB symptoms in ash trees in a rural area north of Le Grand. Further investigation by authorities resulted in the collection of EAB larvae from both sides of the county line. See map inset, below.

There are now 55 counties in Iowa confirmed with the presence of EAB. Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from March 28, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.



Confirmed distribution of emerald ash borer in Iowa as of March 30, 2018. Brown circles indicate a 15-mile radius around confirmed discoveries of EAB.

