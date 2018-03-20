Donate Excess Garden Vegetables to Food Pantries

Donating excess produce from your vegetable garden to a local food pantry can help give those without access to fresh and healthy foods an opportunity to incorporate them into their diets. Learn more about the type of vegetables food pantries need most, and the mechanics of donation in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from March 20, 2018.

You can download Horticulture Publication 3068, "Top 13 Vegetables to Donate to Food Pantries" from the ISU Extension & Outreach Store.