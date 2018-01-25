Start Tuberous Begonias and Geraniums Now for Summer Blooms in the Garden

Tuberous begonias and geraniums are popular garden plants that have to be replanted every year in Iowa. Tuberous begonias can be overwintered as tubers while geraniums can be saved as seeds, bare-root plants or potted plants. For both plants, now is the time to bring them out of storage and begin planting them indoors or otherwise get them ready to go into your garden come spring. Learn more about the tuberous begonias and geraniums in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard & Garden news releases from January 25, 2018 and January 10, 2018, respectively.