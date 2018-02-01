Master Gardener Impact Felt Across Iowa

Growing healthier, happier and more equitable communities is at the heart of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program. Master Gardeners spent 2017 working to reach these goals through a variety of projects such as growing produce to donate to food pantries or protecting pollinators and monarch butterflies. Learn more about the impact of Iowa's nearly 2,000 Master Gardeners in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from February 1, 2018.