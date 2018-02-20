2018 Morel Mushroom Certification Workshops

News Article
By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a three-hour class for anyone interested in being certified to sell morel mushrooms legally within the state of Iowa. The workshop will be held on three consecutive Saturdays in April on the Iowa State University campus.  Registration is $50 per person. Preregistration is important so adequate materials are prepared for the workshop.  More details are available in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from February 2, 2018

February 9, 2018
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
morel
mushroom
mushroom certification
false morels
Lina Rodriguez Salamanca Extension Plant Pathologist and Diagnostician (Program Specialist II)

