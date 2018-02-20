2018 Morel Mushroom Certification Workshops

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a three-hour class for anyone interested in being certified to sell morel mushrooms legally within the state of Iowa. The workshop will be held on three consecutive Saturdays in April on the Iowa State University campus. Registration is $50 per person. Preregistration is important so adequate materials are prepared for the workshop. More details are available in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from February 2, 2018.