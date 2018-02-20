2018 Morel Mushroom Certification Workshop Dates Announced

To see all details of the morel certification workshop this year, but also future updates, visit the morel certification page at http://bit.ly/morel-cert



Morel certification workshops on the Iowa State University campus



To legally sell morel mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and false morels. People can be poisoned by eating mushrooms that are misidentified as morels. By the end of the workshops, participants will recognize true morels from false morels.

Morel certification lasts for three years. Iowans who have not certified for three or more years must recertify this year. Registration is open to out-of-state individuals that hunt and sell in Iowa.

All three workshops will be held on the Iowa State campus in 210 Bessey Hall (2200 Osborn Drive, Ames, Iowa) from 1-4 p.m The training will be on Saturday, April 7, 14 and 21. Choose one of the three training dates, and please arrive by 12:45 for checking as class starts promptly at 1:00 p.m.

Make sure to save your seat, register online at http://bit.ly/MorelWorkshop. Once on the page click on new user sign up. Registration cost is $50 per person. If you are experiencing difficulty with the online registration process, please contact Registration Services at 515-294-6222 for assistance. Registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Pre-registration is important so that adequate materials can be arranged.

Free parking is available near Bessey Hall in Lot 41 on the east side of Wallace Road. See the online campus map.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from February 6, 2018