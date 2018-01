An updated version of the Iowa Commercial Pesticide Applicator Manual for Ornamental and Turfgrass Pest Management Category 3 OT is available from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The manual is intended to be used by people preparing to take pesticide certification exams in categories 3T, 3OT, or 3O. More details are available in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from January 4, 2018.