Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic: What’s To Come in Spring 2018

By Laura Jesse Iles, Lina Rodriguez Salamanca

PIDC moving in 2018We are moving!  The PIDC will move to the newly built Advanced Research and Teaching Building (ATRB) here on campus in March, 2018.  This new space will allow us increase the quality of service we provide and we are very excited for this change.

Services update: 

New forms to come: we have listened to your feedback! We want our form to be simple and easy to use.  Stay tuned for new forms available in the clinic website through the extension store. 

Did you know we provide rapid serological testing for some plant diseases?  For the current list of tests offered and more details please visit our website.

Upcoming presentations and workshops: 

Mushrooms: Production vs. Hunting (presentation) at the 2018 Iowa Small Farms Conference. This introductory talk will briefly discuss wild mushroom edibility, safety, and regulations.  It will also familiarize the participants with the concepts of cultivation in control environments, cultivated species, substrate, pests and disease management.

Morel certification dates for 2018 have been announced, for full information visit the Morel Mushroom Certification page.

Diagnosing Health Problems of Woody Plants- workshop at the 62nd Annual Iowa State University Shade Tree Short Course.  There is still plenty of time to register! 

We will also have a booth at the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference later this month.

January 12, 2018
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
spring 2018 PIDC
ATRB
Laura Jesse Iles Extension Program Specialist IV

Lina Rodriguez Salamanca Extension Plant Pathologist and Diagnostician (Program Specialist II)

Dr. Lina Rodriguez Salamanca is an extension plant pathologist and diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, a member of the North Central Plant Diagnostic Network (NCPDN) and National Plant Diagnostic Network (NPDN).