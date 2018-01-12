News For and About Master Gardeners

Master Gardener Winter Webcasts

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will host three, two-hour webcasts this winter on starting vegetable seeds and growing transplants, managing volunteers and building food security partnerships. Webcasts will be shown at ISU Extension and Outreach county offices and are free of charge and open to anyone who may be interested. Contact a county office for dates and times. Read more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from January 12, 2018.

Expanding School Gardens Focus of ISU Extension and Outreach Course

Local schools interested in building a strong team to start or expand a school garden will benefit from a series of five classes offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. School Garden 101, a weekly program, will be offered this spring in six locations across Iowa. Learn more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from December 21, 2017.

Master Gardeners Work to Decrease Food Insecurity

For the second consecutive year, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program partnered with food pantries across Iowa in an effort to reduce food insecurity in the state. Iowa food pantries received 225,000 servings of fruits and vegetables grown by Master Gardener volunteers. Read more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from December 15, 2017.