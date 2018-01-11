Food Safety Training Offered for Fruit and Vegetable Growers

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold five Produce Safety Alliance trainings during the spring of 2018 to help growers comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act. Training sessions will be held in Indianola, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids, Sheldon and Mason City. Cost of the training is $20 per farm or organization for Iowa growers and $120 for out of state growers. The fee includes the Produce Safety Alliance manual, a certificate of completion and lunch. Read more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from January 11, 2018.