New Annuals and Vegetables for 2018

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

As you browse through the seed catalogs over the next several weeks, you'll notice a number of new flower and vegetable cultivars.  Some of the new cultivars that you should check out, and possibly plant in 2018, are listed below. 

Annuals

Alternanthera 'Purple Prince' - plants have ruby to purple foliage; grows 10 to 16 inches tall and 18 to 20 inches wide.

Celosia 'Bright Sparks' Series - well-branched plants are 12 inches tall; brightly colored flower plumes are 3 to 4 inches long; available in 3 colors.

Dianthus 'Rockin' Red' - perennial; purportedly hardy in USDA Hardiness Zone 5; blooms first year from seed; vivid red flowers; grows 18 to 24 inches tall.

New Guinea Impatiens 'Divine Red' - true red flowers (replaces 'Divine Scarlet Red'); deep green foliage; plants grow 10 to 14 inches tall.

Petunia 'Evening Scentsation' - indigo blue flowers; flowers have a hyacinth-like scent; fragrance is strongest in the evening; plants grow 5 to 8 inches tall and spread 30 to 36 inches wide; 2017 AAS (All-America Selections) winner.

Snapdragon 'Candy Tops' Series - compact, upright plants are 7 to 8 inches tall; heavy bloom; available in 5 colors.

Vinca 'Mega Bloom' Series - plants grow 13 to 15 inches tall; flowers are 3 inches in diameter; tolerant of high temperatures and humidity; 'Pink Halo' and 'Orchid Halo' are 2017 AAS winners.

Zinnia, Double Zahara 'Raspberry Ripple' - double, rose and white flowers; cool temperatures accentuate the rose color; white is more prevalent as the flowers age and with warmer temperatures; grows 16 to 20 inches tall.

Zinnia 'Profusion Red' - single, true red flowers; plants are 12 to 18 inches tall; 2017 AAS winner.

 

Vegetables

Cauliflower 'Steady' - plants produce dense, dome-shaped, 7-inch heads.

Pepper 'Candy Cane Red' - elongated fruit ripen from green with creamy white stripes to solid red; sweet; variegated foliage.

Pepper 'Sweetie Pie' - miniature bell pepper; fruit are 2½ to 3 inches long; sweet, thick-walled fruit turn from green to red at maturity; 2017 AAS winner.

Pepper 'Mad Hatter' - plants produce flattened, disc-shaped fruit with lobes or wings; fruit turn from green to red at maturity; mild heat; 2017 AAS winner.

Pumpkin 'Mellow Yellow' - blocky, round fruit are lemon yellow; weigh 15 to 20 pounds; strong green handle.

Okra 'Candle Fire' - red-fruited cultivar; 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Midnight Snack' - plants produce cherry-type fruit that ripen red with a black-purple blush; indeterminate plants; 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Patio Choice Yellow' - plants produce bright yellow, round, 1 inch in diameter fruit; determinate plants grow 18 inches tall, 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Sunrise Sauce' - orange paste tomato; plants produce 3 to 4 ounce, Roma-shaped fruit, determinate plants. 

Watermelon 'Mini Love' - compact vines produce 7 to 9 pound fruit; red flesh; few seeds; 2017 AAS winner.

December 8, 2017
Annuals
Vegetables
New annuals
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

Provide horticultural information to home gardeners and extension staff via the telephone, written communication (Horticulture and Home Pest News, Yard and Garden,  and extension publications), radio, computer (Internet and e-mail), and live presentations.   Also assist with the Master ...