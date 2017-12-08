New Annuals and Vegetables for 2018

As you browse through the seed catalogs over the next several weeks, you'll notice a number of new flower and vegetable cultivars. Some of the new cultivars that you should check out, and possibly plant in 2018, are listed below.

Annuals

Alternanthera 'Purple Prince' - plants have ruby to purple foliage; grows 10 to 16 inches tall and 18 to 20 inches wide.

Celosia 'Bright Sparks' Series - well-branched plants are 12 inches tall; brightly colored flower plumes are 3 to 4 inches long; available in 3 colors.

Dianthus 'Rockin' Red' - perennial; purportedly hardy in USDA Hardiness Zone 5; blooms first year from seed; vivid red flowers; grows 18 to 24 inches tall.

New Guinea Impatiens 'Divine Red' - true red flowers (replaces 'Divine Scarlet Red'); deep green foliage; plants grow 10 to 14 inches tall.

Petunia 'Evening Scentsation' - indigo blue flowers; flowers have a hyacinth-like scent; fragrance is strongest in the evening; plants grow 5 to 8 inches tall and spread 30 to 36 inches wide; 2017 AAS (All-America Selections) winner.

Snapdragon 'Candy Tops' Series - compact, upright plants are 7 to 8 inches tall; heavy bloom; available in 5 colors.

Vinca 'Mega Bloom' Series - plants grow 13 to 15 inches tall; flowers are 3 inches in diameter; tolerant of high temperatures and humidity; 'Pink Halo' and 'Orchid Halo' are 2017 AAS winners.

Zinnia, Double Zahara 'Raspberry Ripple' - double, rose and white flowers; cool temperatures accentuate the rose color; white is more prevalent as the flowers age and with warmer temperatures; grows 16 to 20 inches tall.

Zinnia 'Profusion Red' - single, true red flowers; plants are 12 to 18 inches tall; 2017 AAS winner.

Vegetables

Cauliflower 'Steady' - plants produce dense, dome-shaped, 7-inch heads.

Pepper 'Candy Cane Red' - elongated fruit ripen from green with creamy white stripes to solid red; sweet; variegated foliage.

Pepper 'Sweetie Pie' - miniature bell pepper; fruit are 2½ to 3 inches long; sweet, thick-walled fruit turn from green to red at maturity; 2017 AAS winner.

Pepper 'Mad Hatter' - plants produce flattened, disc-shaped fruit with lobes or wings; fruit turn from green to red at maturity; mild heat; 2017 AAS winner.

Pumpkin 'Mellow Yellow' - blocky, round fruit are lemon yellow; weigh 15 to 20 pounds; strong green handle.

Okra 'Candle Fire' - red-fruited cultivar; 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Midnight Snack' - plants produce cherry-type fruit that ripen red with a black-purple blush; indeterminate plants; 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Patio Choice Yellow' - plants produce bright yellow, round, 1 inch in diameter fruit; determinate plants grow 18 inches tall, 2017 AAS winner.

Tomato 'Sunrise Sauce' - orange paste tomato; plants produce 3 to 4 ounce, Roma-shaped fruit, determinate plants.

Watermelon 'Mini Love' - compact vines produce 7 to 9 pound fruit; red flesh; few seeds; 2017 AAS winner.