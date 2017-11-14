Master Gardener Class on Campus, Fall 2017

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program hosted two classes on the Iowa State campus in Ames this fall as part of its annual Master Gardener training course. The Class on Campus is a hands-on part of the 40 hours of training required class participants Gardener trainees before they begin working in communities across the state. There were 320 new Master Gardener trainees this fall and there are currently more than 2,600 active Master Gardeners across Iowa. Learn more in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from November 14, 2017.