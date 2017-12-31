ISU's Soil and Plant Analysis Laboratory to Close

The Soil and Plant Analysis Laboratory at Iowa State University has announced that the lab will close effective December 31, 2017 after 35 years of soil, water and environmental testing services. The last day to submit samples is December 15. Updates regarding the laboratory will be posted on their website.

Farmers, growers, landscape managers, home gardeners and others wanting soil or nutrient testing are referred to a list of service the laboratories maintained by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Please note that this closing does not impact the operation of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. The Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic provides diagnosis of plant problems (plant diseases, insect damage, and visual assessment of herbicide damage) and the identification of insects and weeds from the field, garden, and home. PIDC continues to operate as it has in the past.