Plant Pathology Sessions During Master Gardener Training Fall 2017

In October we launched our improved hands-on activities for the master gardener training on campus. This year 341 trainees came to campus to bring the concepts learned in our webcast to practice.

In the plant pathology section, participants rotated through 12 stations that had plant parts with symptoms and (with or without) signs. The main goal of the session was to sharpen the participant's observation skills and look at plant problems with an analytical mind.

One of the goals of the training was to differentiate between biotic diseases (infectious) and abiotic disorder (non-infections).

Participants were puzzled by the different size and shapes of pathogen signs on the stations and practiced some of the terms used to describe symptoms.

Congratulation to our trainees for their great curiosity, and we hope the training was as fulling hands-on experience as it was for us!!!