Harvesting and Storing Root Crops

News Article
By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

Almost all of the garden produce was harvested over a month ago but In spite of frost and below-freezing overnight temperatures there are some crops that should still be in the garden.  Root crops such as parsnips, salsify, and rutabagas should remain in the ground because cold temperatures help the crops develop their characteristic flavors.  Learn more about the right time to harvest and how to store root crops for best results in the November 8, 2017 Yard and Garden news release.

November 13, 2017
Vegetables
parsnips
salsify
rutabagas
horseradish
root crops
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

