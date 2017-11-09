Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Decatur County

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in Decatur County, Iowa following discovery of EAB-symptoms in ash trees in a rural area north of Grand River. There are now 53 counties in Iowa confirmed with the presence of EAB. See the map below and read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from November 9, 2017. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.