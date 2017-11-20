2018 Garden Calendar - Celebrating with Plants

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

The 2018 Garden Calendar highlights plants that are an important component of our holidays and special celebrations. Each month features a striking holiday-inspired horticulture image and the story behind the tradition.  The large calendar grid offers space to create a gardening journal.  Monthly tips provide timely cultural information for fruits and vegetables, lawn care recommendations, tree and shrub guidance, and other information.  Calendars are available from the ISU Extension of Outreach Store.

November 13, 2017
Healthy gardens and landscapes
calendar
garden calendar
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

